Abilene Woman Hurt in Crash near Salina

A woman from Abilene was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Lisa Voeltz was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer headed north on K 143 Highway. After she suffered a medical emergency, the SUV left the right side of the highway, struck a signpost, then struck a tree and came to rest in the east ditch.

Voeltz, who was buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at around 10:30 Wednesday morning, at K 143 mile marker 1.6 northbound,or Old Highway 81 at North 5th Street.