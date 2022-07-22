Salina, KS

Abilene Woman Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2022

An Abilene woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and an SUV on a Dickinson County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Stevens of Wakefield was driving a 2007 Monte Carlo headed east on K 18 Highway. He failed to yield while making a left turn onto K 15 Highway and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

Stevens was not hurt in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Andrea Ewers was hurt. She was transported to the hospital in Abilene with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened Thursday evening just after 5:00 at the intersection of  K 18 and  K 15 Highways.

