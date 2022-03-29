Salina, KS

Abilene Woman Crowned “Ms. Wheelchair Kansas”

Todd PittengerMarch 29, 2022

A woman from Abilene has been crowned “Ms. Wheelchair Kansas”.

According to the organization, the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2022 is Marci Clare.

Clare lives in Abilene, is a stay-at-home mom, and a former LPN. Her platform is “There’s No Place Like Home- the Importance of Accessible Housing.”

The Ms. Wheelchair Kansas program is not a beauty contest, but rather a competition to select the most articulate, accomplished delegate who will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas is a program that celebrates and recognizes women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile in Kansas. The titleholder works to empower, advocate, and educate people in Kansas communities.

The Ms. Wheelchair Kansas program was started in 2004 and held its first annual event in 2005. MWKS has had seventeen titleholders since its creation in 2004. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas was officially incorporated in 2015. A new addition to the organization was also created in 2015, the Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas program.

Clare was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Kansas during a three-day event March 18 – 20th that culminated with a crowning ceremony.

Photo via Ms. Wheelchair Kansas

