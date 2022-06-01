Abilene Wins 2 Best of Travel Awards

It’s no secret. Abilene is one of the best small towns in the country.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau , TravelAwaits readers selected Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year in a row. Abilene also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest.

“To win one national award is a really big deal, but to win two is absolutely incredible,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director.

This recent announcement joins a robust list of good things happening in Abilene.

“In May, Abilene received a $22,000 Attraction Development Grant to construct the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. Our Visitors Guide received a Communicator Awards Award of Distinction, and Travel + Leisure named Abilene one of the 15 Best Small Towns for a Summer Vacation,” Roller Weeks said. “These awards continue to recognize our efforts to market Abilene as a great place to visit.”

In addition, Abilene is competing in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town Contest. The community currently ranks #1, with voting ending on June 6. Abilene ranked #4 in the 2021 contest and #2 and #8 in the 2020 and 2019 contests.

“The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth in Abilene through tourism,” she said. “We hope this recognition not only results in additional visitation and sales, but also places Abilene on the radar for new businesses and residents to our community. If Abilene isn’t on your radar, it should be.”