Abilene Welcomes Geocachers

This weekend, Abilene is buzzing with excitement as hundreds of geocachers from across the country arrive for MOGA 2025—the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure—hosted by the Flint Hills Geocachers.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure-hunting activity where participants use GPS-enabled devices to find hidden containers (geocaches) at specific coordinates, often containing a logbook and sometimes trinkets.

To mark the occasion, the Abilene City Commission officially proclaimed the week of March 24–30 as “Geocache Week” in Abilene, celebrating the city’s commitment to welcoming visitors and encouraging exploration.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, as part of the festivities they launched the Visit Abilene Kansas GeoTour—the only community-specific GeoTour in Kansas and one of just around 80 worldwide.

“A GeoTour is a modern-day treasure hunt that leads visitors to hidden gems across our community,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a fun and interactive way to explore our history—and one more reason to visit Abilene!”

The GeoTour highlights key sites across the community, from presidential landmarks and cowboy history to can’t-miss photo ops like the World’s Largest Belt Buckle.

“Why is Abilene the Best Historic Small Town?” Roller Weeks added. “Because we don’t just preserve our past—we find creative, engaging ways to share it with new audiences. The GeoTour helps us do just that.”

The launch is also timed to help Abilene capitalize on increased geocaching traffic expected this summer with the 25th anniversary of MINGO, the world’s oldest active geocache, located near Colby, Kansas. As geocachers travel to celebrate this milestone, Abilene’s GeoTour offers a compelling stop along the way.

Each cache on the tour tells a piece of Abilene’s story and includes built-in tracking, giving the CVB valuable insights into how visitors engage with the community.