Abilene to Salina KanConnect Weekly Route to Change

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2021

Changes to the KanConnect fixed route bus service are coming this week  in order to better serve passengers.

According to OCCK Transportation, starting November 5th KanConnect will run on Fridays each week with additional stops added.

The KanConnect bus service will have two bi-directional trips each Friday.  The first route will start in Abilene at the OCCK office at 8:30 a.m., then head west to West Stop West, then to Frontier Estates, with another stop at Country Mart, before heading out of town to Salina.  In Salina, the bus will stop first at Walmart and then stop at 7th and Walnut and then head back to Abilene to the same stops.  This route will do this loop twice and finish in Abilene around 3:35 p.m. each day.

The full schedule, as well as fare information, can be found online at www.salinacitygo.com under Ride and KanConnect.

Reservations are recommended and can be made up to two weeks in advance by calling the Transportation office at 785.826.1583.

 

