Abilene Takes Center Stage at National Conference

Abilene took center stage at a national conference event.

Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, was invited to present the at Stand Up Rural America Regional Forum in Gonzales, Texas. Other presenters included nationally recognized speakers Jeff Siegler, author of Your Community Is Sick and Revitalize or Die; Doug Griffiths, author of 13 Ways to Kill Your Community; and forum organizer and rural economic development expert Lorie Vincent, CEcD.

According to the organization, Roller Weeks delivered a 45-minute presentation to an audience of nearly 150 leaders representing 28 cities, five states, and two countries, sharing Abilene’s success story and innovative approach to small-town tourism and community development.

“Julie Roller Weeks delivered an outstanding presentation at the Stand Up Rural America Regional Forum in Gonzales, Texas,” said Lorie Vincent, CEcD, forum organizer and rural economic development expert. “Her energy, insight, and genuine passion for rural tourism truly resonated with the audience. Julie brought fresh ideas and practical strategies that inspired everyone in the room to think bigger and act boldly for their communities. Abilene, Kansas, is lucky to have such a dynamic leader representing rural excellence—and now we all can’t wait to visit the original Abilene!”

The Stand Up Rural America Forum is a nationally recognized event dedicated to celebrating and strengthening rural communities. The 2025 forum featured sessions on rural tourism, downtown revitalization, entrepreneurship, sustainability, leadership, and effective communication, with expert speakers offering tangible tools and strategies to help communities grow and thrive.

Past forums have been hosted in communities across the country, including Mulvane, Kan.; Tulsa, Okla.; and Canyon, Texas. Each gathering spotlights best practices and celebrates the innovation happening in small towns nationwide.

For more information about Stand Up Rural America, visit www.standupruralamerica.com.

To learn more about Abilene, Kan.—named one of USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Towns, visit www.AbileneKansas.org.

Photo: Pictured left to right: Jeff Siegler, Lorie Vincent, Julie Roller Weeks, and Doug Griffiths.