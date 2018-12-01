Abilene sweeps Vikings

The Abilene Cowgirls and Cowboys handled the Vikings in Lindsborg to open up the season girls winning 50-23 and boys winning 69-56. In both contests the first halves were close girls down 21-16 only to see Abilene outscore the Vikings 22-3 in the 3rd quarter and go on to win 50-23. In the boys contest the Vikings were up 26-26 at the half only down 1 42-41 but Abilene flexed it’s muscle height and defense to outscore the Vikings 27-15 in the 4th quarter. Lane Schrag led the Vikings with 14, Cade Schneider 11 and Cole Brumbaugh 10.

Vikings will be on the road Tuesday at SE of Saline