Abilene Rebels Sweep Chapman

The Abilene Rebels Senior Babe Ruth team was right back in action, after Tuesday night’s double-header with Junction City’s American Legion team, for a double-header with Chapman’s American Legion team on Wednesday and came away with a sweep. Abilene won the opener 9-5 and then got the win in Game Two 10-0 in five innings.

In Game One, the Rebels got on the board fast as Noah Wildman led-off with a single, Trenton Jurgensen walked, Trey Hoerner walked, and Bryce Riekeman singled to drive in a pair of runs. All of the outs in the inning came on strikeouts. Chapman would cut Abilene’s lead in half with a run of their own in the first inning with three singles by the first three batters.

Abilene would extend their lead in the second inning as Cade Mills had a lead-off walk and later scored on a single by Richie Clemente. Jurgensen reached on an error. Alex Fetters singled to drive in a pair, Hoerner doubled to drive one in, and Riekeman doubled to push a run across the plate. The Rebels lead was now 7-1. But Chapman came right back with a pair of runs in their half of the inning on two hits and three walks to make the score 7-3 after two innings. In the third inning for Abilene, Mills would get a single and steal second, but he would be stranded there. Chapman would get a little closer by adding a run in their half of the inning on three singles.

In the Rebels’ half of the fourth inning, Clemente would lead off with a single and score on double by Wildman in the very next at-bat. Fetters would also single in the inning but he would be stranded at second with Wildman at third. Chapman would continue to battle by scoring a run of their own in their half of the inning on a walk and two singles to make the score 8-5 after four innings. In the fifth inning, and what would be the final inning due to a two-hour time limit that was set prior to the game, Abilene would add an insurance run as Glen Friederich walked and later scored on a single by Roman Sanchez. Clemente also singled in the inning but he was stranded along with Sanchez. Chapman would leave the bases loaded after two walks and a single in their final at-bat for the 9-5 final.

“We hit the heck out of the ball in this one, but so did Chapman (Abilene 12 hits, Chapman 11 hits),” coach Billy Hansen of Abilene said. “Give Chapman credit for what they did against one of our top pitchers. We struggled to know where the strike zone actually was but battled through it.”

Offensively for the Rebels, Clemente went 3-3 with two runs scored and a RBI. Hoerner was 1-1 with a run scored, two walks, a stolen base, and a RBI. Riekeman was 2-3 with three RBI. Fetters went 2-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Mills was 1-2 with a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Wildman went 2-4 with a run scored, a stolen base, and a RBI and Sanchez was 1-3 with a RBI.

On the mound for Abilene, Friederich tossed four and a third innings, in his fourth start of the season, striking out seven, walked five, allowed 10 hits, and three earned runs. Fetters threw two-thirds of an inning in relief striking out two, walked one, and allowed a hit.

In the nightcap, Abilene again got off to a quick start as Jurgensen singled and scored on a double by Fetters. Hoerner then doubled to drive in Fetters. Riekeman singled but was put out on a fielder’s choice by Keaton Hocker which scored Hoerner from third for the early 3-0 lead. Chapman would go down in order in the first and second innings while the Rebels would strand two in their half of the second. The third inning also would not see any scoring as Abilene’s lone baserunner would be on a single by Riekeman and Chapman would strand two after a couple of singles.

In the Abilene half of the fourth inning, Clemente reached after being hit by a pitch, Trevor Deters singled, Clemente was caught stealing, Bret Ambrosier walked and later scored, Wildman singled, Jurgensen singled in a run, Fetters was hit by a pitch, and Hoerner singled to drive one in. Chapman would go down in order in the fourth as Abilene would lead 6-0.

The fifth inning saw Abilene extend their lead with four more runs as Hocker, Friederich, Clemente, and Ambrosier all reached and scored. Wildman drove in two in the inning on a single and Fetters sacrificed one across. Chapman would again load the bases but would not score for the 10-0 final in five innings due to run-rule.

“We continued to hit well in this game (12 hits again) and our defense was solid behind Keaton, who gave us another good outing on the mound,” said Hansen.

On the mound for the Rebels, Hocker went the distance striking out eight, walked two, allowed just three hits, and no earned runs.

Offensively for Abilene, Wildman went 3-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Hoerner was 2-3 with a run scored, a walk, and two RBI. Jurgensen went 2-3 with a run scored, a walk, and a RBI. Riekeman was 2-4. Fetters went 1-2 with a run scored, a sacrifice, was hit by a pitch, and had two RBI. Clemente was 1-2 with a run scored, was hit by a pitch, and had a RBI. Deters went 1-2 with a run scored and a walk and Ambrosier walked twice and had two runs scored.

Abilene, now 16-1, will be on the road at Hesston this coming Sunday beginning at 3pm and at Salina, for their fourth double-header on the road in a row, on Monday night at 6.