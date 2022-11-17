Abilene Ready For “Pink Friday”

Abilene businesses are celebrating Pink Friday on November 18.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the holiday geared at supporting small and boutique businesses, encourages shoppers to Shop Small First – before black Friday and before shopping the big chains.

This is the second year for the community to celebrate the holiday, and business owners are looking forward to increased sales and visitation.

“Shopping Abilene not only helps local business owners but also allows customers to walk away with their purchases. As many plan ahead for the holidays, shopping in Abilene means you aren’t waiting for a delivery truck or shipping container to bring your gifts,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. “The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth through tourism, and we hope many will see Abilene as a destination for their holiday shopping.

Store specials range from percentages off, free gifts, discounted gift cards and more.

To learn more about the event, visit www.AbileneKansas.org/PinkFriday