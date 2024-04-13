Abilene Ranks Third in National Contest

USA TODAY 10Best Readers confirmed what many already know: Abilene, Kansas, is one of the Best Historic Small Towns in the country.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, thanks to voters from around the world, Abilene earned the #3 spot in the Top 10 List.

“Abilene’s consistent Top 10 ranking is a testament to our community’s relentless commitment to preserving and promoting its history,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director. “Our enthusiasm to promote and share Abilene is contagious and inspires thousands of voters each year to vote for Ike’s hometown.”

This is the sixth consecutive year for Abilene to rank in the Top 10:

#3 – Abilene (2024)

#2 – Abilene (2023)

#2 – Abilene (2022)

#4 – Abilene (2021)

#2 – Abilene (2020)

#8 – Abilene (2019)

“We’re looking forward to a great summer travel season and welcoming new and returning visitors to our five-star community,” Roller Weeks said. “Stay tuned for more big news from Abilene!”

The top ten winners in this category are as follows:

Ludington, Michigan (pop. 7,699) Wickford, Rhode Island (pop. 22,979) Abilene, Kansas (pop. 6,441) Ruston, Louisiana (pop. 22,295) San Elizario, Texas (pop. 10,138) Winslow, Arizona (pop. 8,741) Berkeley Springs, West Virginia (pop. 753) Cumberland, Maryland (pop. 18,769) Jonesborough, Tennessee (pop. 6,172) Winterset, Iowa (pop. 5,455)

To learn more about the contest, please visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-historic-small-town-2024/