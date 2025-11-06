Abilene Plans America 250 Flag Initiative

Visitors often comment on the American flags in Abilene waving along Buckeye Avenue and NW 3rd Street. The display helps showcase why Abilene is celebrated as a Best U.S. Small Town to Visit.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, with 2026 marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Abilene is preparing to shine. America 250 offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate our nation’s story, and local leaders are working to create a welcoming and festive experience for the many visitors expected throughout the year.

As Traveling with Purpose shared, Merriam-Webster defines Americana as “materials concerning or characteristic of America, its civilization, or its culture; broadly: things typical of America.” They added that you could just as easily say, “See Abilene, Kansas.”

To prepare, the City of Abilene’s Convention & Visitors Bureau seeks sponsors to support the community’s annual American flag program. Each year, flags are placed on poles from I-70 along Buckeye Avenue to the south city limits and from Buckeye west on NW 3rd Street. Flags fly proudly from April’s Eisenhower Marathon weekend through Veterans Day. Because they spend months outdoors, both flags and poles require regular replacement by the City’s Public Works team.

The goal is to purchase 200 new flags for the 2026 display. While costs have increased, sponsorships will remain $25 to allow more community members to participate. Each sponsorship helps offset the purchase and maintenance of the flags and ensures this treasured tradition continues into the nation’s semiquincentennial year.

“We want Abilene to be ready for America 250, and these flags are a welcoming sight for residents and guests alike,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are grateful for the continued support of our community, as well as friends across Kansas and beyond who help keep this tradition strong.”

Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor one or more flags for the 2026 season.

For more information or to participate, please contact the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau at 785-263-2231 or visit www.AbileneKansas.org/flags to donate online.