Abilene Police Officers Honored

A couple of Abilene Police Officers were honored for saving a life.

According to the Abilene Police Department, Officer Caleb Barnhart and Officer Shane Wilson were honored with a on Life Saving Award.

On November 26th both officers responded to a suspicious activity incident. Upon arrival they determined a person was suffering from an opioid overdose. They were able to quickly identify the situation and administer Narcan, resulting in this subject surviving the incident.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins presented both officers with the Life Saving Award due to their quick and knowledgeable actions that resulted in saving a life.

Abilene Police Department Photo