Abilene Places 6th, 4A Wrestling Results

By KSAL Staff February 25, 2024

4A Team Scores
1Rose Hill157.5
2Tonganoxie127.0
3Paola119.0
4Clay Center Community90.0
5Andale85.5
6Abilene 79.0
7Scott Community68.5
8Colby67.0
9Independence58.5
10Holton57.0
11Augusta56.0
12Fort Scott54.0
12Wamego54.0
14McPherson51.0
15Winfield48.5
16Santa Fe Trail48.0
17Pratt47.0
18Ottawa37.5
19Baldwin37.0
19Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege37.0
19Ulysses37.0
22Buhler27.0
23Mulvane26.5
24Coffeyville-Field Kinley24.0
25Halstead23.0
26Altamont-Labette County20.0
27Frontenac19.0
27Garnett-Anderson County19.0
27Holcomb19.0
30Louisburg16.0
31Columbus14.0
31Marysville14.0
33Chanute11.0
34Concordia9.0
35Topeka-Hayden8.0
36Burlington7.0
36Girard7.0
36Meriden-Jefferson West7.0
39Silver Lake5.0
40El Dorado4.0
40Lacygne-Prairie View4.0
42Hugoton3.5
43Anthony/Harper-Chaparral3.0
43Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 3.0
43Nickerson3.0
43St. George-Rock Creek3.0
47Atchison2.0
47Osawatomie2.0
49Kansas City-Bishop Ward1.0
49Towanda-Circle1.0
51Cheney0.0
51Clearwater0.0
51Iola0.0
51Parsons0.0
51Wellington0.0

 

KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Abilene

4A 113

Gage Taylor (23-12) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 won by fall over Jax Cornejo (Towanda-Circle) 25-13 (Fall 0:43)
  • Quarterfinal – Storm Rieck (Girard) 35-5 won by decision over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 (Dec 9-2)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 won by decision over Blaize Charbonneau (Clay Center Community) 25-16 (Dec 7-2)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Koehn Dietrich (Mulvane) 38-10 won by fall over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 (Fall 0:00)

4A 126

Murphy Randolph (35-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 won by fall over Clayton Considine (Halstead) 35-13 (Fall 3:18)
  • Quarterfinal – Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 won by decision over Keith Sanders (Independence) 33-11 (Dec 6-3)
  • Semifinal – Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Adam Bilby (Rose Hill) 47-2 (SV-1 4-3)
  • 1st Place Match – Brock Johnson (Paola) 40-5 won by major decision over Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 (MD 12-2)

4A 138

Dayven Cuba (27-13) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Kohen Wright (Independence) 40-4 won by decision over Dayven Cuba (Abilene) 27-13 (Dec 7-1)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Dayven Cuba (Abilene) 27-13 won by decision over Dylan Hanna (Clearwater) 24-7 (Dec 8-3)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Knox Karnowski (Wamego) 39-6 won by decision over Dayven Cuba (Abilene) 27-13 (Dec 3-1)

4A 144

Parker Farr (33-11) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Parker Farr (Abilene) 33-11 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Quarterfinal – Cason Wyrick (Altamont-Labette County) 33-7 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 33-11 (Dec 5-4)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Trace Mehlhorn (Pratt) 30-16 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 33-11 (Dec 8-3)

4A 150

Joseph Welsh (38-3) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by major decision over AJ Schaffer (Garnett-Anderson County) 35-9 (MD 13-4)
  • Quarterfinal – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by fall over Brody Lindenman (Winfield) 28-15 (Fall 2:55)
  • Semifinal – Jasper Allison (Fort Scott) 45-2 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 (Dec 5-2)
  • Cons. Semi – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by decision over Blake Winsor (Pratt) 35-10 (Dec 5-2)
  • 3rd Place Match – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by decision over Thomas McIntyre (Wamego) 25-13 (Dec 8-7)

4A 157

Tucker Cell (35-2) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 won by fall over Bryson Fulk (Independence) 25-21 (Fall 0:47)
  • Quarterfinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 won by tech fall over Wyatt Lovell (Pratt) 31-13 (TF-1.5 2:27 (19-3))
  • Semifinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 won by tech fall over Masten Wright (Garnett-Anderson County) 36-9 (TF-1.5 3:11 (17-2))
  • 1st Place Match – Owen Eck (Andale) 27-1 won by major decision over Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 (MD 16-4)

4A 165

Landon Taplin (26-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brody Gomez (Fort Scott) 40-10 won by major decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 26-8 (MD 11-1)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Landon Taplin (Abilene) 26-8 won by fall over Dawsyn Valdois (Buhler) 28-13 (Fall 1:13)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Rhett Briggs (Rose Hill) 38-9 won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 26-8 (Dec 6-2)

4A 285

Jacob Hanback (20-17) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 won by major decision over Derrick Lowe (Wellington) 27-15 (MD 14-1)
  • Quarterfinal – Jaden Garcia (Fort Scott) 36-10 won by decision over Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 (Dec 7-3)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cameron Lilly (Colby) 20-21 (SV-1 6-4)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 won by decision over Colt Baker (Burlington) 18-10 (Dec 8-4)
  • Cons. Semi – Kainen White (Coffeyville-Field Kinley) 38-4 won by fall over Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 (Fall 1:24)
  • 5th Place Match – Connor Herman (Halstead) 36-6 won by decision over Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 (Dec 2-0)

 

KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Lindsborg-Smoky Valley

4A 132

Connor Barnes (41-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Hagen Blanck (Paola) 33-2 won by decision over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-7 (Dec 6-2)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-7 won by fall over Logan Henry (Louisburg) 25-16 (Fall 0:55)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Blake Slavin (Santa Fe Trail) 32-7 won by fall over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-7 (Fall 1:50)

 

 