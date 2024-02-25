Abilene Places 6th, 4A Wrestling Results

|4A Team Scores
KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Abilene
4A 113
Gage Taylor (23-12) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 won by fall over Jax Cornejo (Towanda-Circle) 25-13 (Fall 0:43)
- Quarterfinal – Storm Rieck (Girard) 35-5 won by decision over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 (Dec 9-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 won by decision over Blaize Charbonneau (Clay Center Community) 25-16 (Dec 7-2)
- Cons. Round 3 – Koehn Dietrich (Mulvane) 38-10 won by fall over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 23-12 (Fall 0:00)
4A 126
Murphy Randolph (35-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 won by fall over Clayton Considine (Halstead) 35-13 (Fall 3:18)
- Quarterfinal – Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 won by decision over Keith Sanders (Independence) 33-11 (Dec 6-3)
- Semifinal – Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Adam Bilby (Rose Hill) 47-2 (SV-1 4-3)
- 1st Place Match – Brock Johnson (Paola) 40-5 won by major decision over Murphy Randolph (Abilene) 35-1 (MD 12-2)
4A 138
Dayven Cuba (27-13) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Kohen Wright (Independence) 40-4 won by decision over Dayven Cuba (Abilene) 27-13 (Dec 7-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – Dayven Cuba (Abilene) 27-13 won by decision over Dylan Hanna (Clearwater) 24-7 (Dec 8-3)
- Cons. Round 2 – Knox Karnowski (Wamego) 39-6 won by decision over Dayven Cuba (Abilene) 27-13 (Dec 3-1)
4A 144
Parker Farr (33-11) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Parker Farr (Abilene) 33-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Cason Wyrick (Altamont-Labette County) 33-7 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 33-11 (Dec 5-4)
- Cons. Round 2 – Trace Mehlhorn (Pratt) 30-16 won by decision over Parker Farr (Abilene) 33-11 (Dec 8-3)
4A 150
Joseph Welsh (38-3) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by major decision over AJ Schaffer (Garnett-Anderson County) 35-9 (MD 13-4)
- Quarterfinal – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by fall over Brody Lindenman (Winfield) 28-15 (Fall 2:55)
- Semifinal – Jasper Allison (Fort Scott) 45-2 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 (Dec 5-2)
- Cons. Semi – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by decision over Blake Winsor (Pratt) 35-10 (Dec 5-2)
- 3rd Place Match – Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 38-3 won by decision over Thomas McIntyre (Wamego) 25-13 (Dec 8-7)
4A 157
Tucker Cell (35-2) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 won by fall over Bryson Fulk (Independence) 25-21 (Fall 0:47)
- Quarterfinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 won by tech fall over Wyatt Lovell (Pratt) 31-13 (TF-1.5 2:27 (19-3))
- Semifinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 won by tech fall over Masten Wright (Garnett-Anderson County) 36-9 (TF-1.5 3:11 (17-2))
- 1st Place Match – Owen Eck (Andale) 27-1 won by major decision over Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-2 (MD 16-4)
4A 165
Landon Taplin (26-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brody Gomez (Fort Scott) 40-10 won by major decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 26-8 (MD 11-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – Landon Taplin (Abilene) 26-8 won by fall over Dawsyn Valdois (Buhler) 28-13 (Fall 1:13)
- Cons. Round 2 – Rhett Briggs (Rose Hill) 38-9 won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 26-8 (Dec 6-2)
4A 285
Jacob Hanback (20-17) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 won by major decision over Derrick Lowe (Wellington) 27-15 (MD 14-1)
- Quarterfinal – Jaden Garcia (Fort Scott) 36-10 won by decision over Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 (Dec 7-3)
- Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cameron Lilly (Colby) 20-21 (SV-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 won by decision over Colt Baker (Burlington) 18-10 (Dec 8-4)
- Cons. Semi – Kainen White (Coffeyville-Field Kinley) 38-4 won by fall over Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 (Fall 1:24)
- 5th Place Match – Connor Herman (Halstead) 36-6 won by decision over Jacob Hanback (Abilene) 20-17 (Dec 2-0)
KSHSAA 4A-1A State Championships Results for Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
4A 132
Connor Barnes (41-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Hagen Blanck (Paola) 33-2 won by decision over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-7 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-7 won by fall over Logan Henry (Louisburg) 25-16 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Round 2 – Blake Slavin (Santa Fe Trail) 32-7 won by fall over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-7 (Fall 1:50)