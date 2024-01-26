Abilene Place Assisted Living Acquired

An Abilene assisted living facility is under new ownership. Midwest Health has acquired Abilene Place Assisted Living.

According to Midwest Health, the acquisition is scheduled to be finalized on February 1, 2024. At that time, the communities’ names will change to Homestead of Abilene Assisted Living and Homestead of Abilene Memory Care.

Midwest Health has more than 45 years of experience in providing care and services to seniors throughout the Midwest. It is the largest assisted living provider in Kansas, and has additional locations in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois.

What sets this acquisition apart is the special connection that Midwest Health’s CEO and co-founder, Jim Klausman, has to Abilene. His wife, Joleen Whitehair Klausman, is originally from Abilene, creating a personal tie to the community. This connection underscores the dedication and personal investment that Midwest Health brings to providing care to seniors in Abilene.

“My wife, Joleen, is from Abilene originally, so this is personal for us,” said Midwest Health CEO and co-founder, Jim Klausman. “We know how important it is to have quality senior living options in your hometown, and we’re committed to providing Abilene residents with an assisted living and memory care community they are proud of for decades to come.”

Staff and family members were notified of the transition via letter, and in-person meetings were held on Thursday, January 25.