Abilene Named Midwest Travel Network Destination of the Year

The Midwest Travel Network has named Abilene as its 2022 Destination of the Year. Te Dickinson County community received the designation at the recent Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“This Kansas destination continuously shows up in our news feeds on social media. They promote the work of content creators and showcase all that they have to offer to the world. You can visit a Presidential Library and Museum, as well as visit an award-winning Midwest town,” Lisa Trudell, Midwest Travel Network co-founder, said.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, this recent award joins a list of other awards the community received in 2022, including #1 Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S. by TravelAwaits, #1 Friendliest Town in the U.S. by TravelAwaits, Best Promotion of a Historic Place by TrueWest Magazine, and runner up in USA TODAY’s 10Best Best Historic Small Town Contest.

“We hope that this recognition not only puts Abilene on visitors’ radar but also makes community members proud to live in an award-winning community,” Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director, said. “Good things are happening in Abilene!”