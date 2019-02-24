Abilene Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A man from Abilene was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Friday morning, and two people from Missouri were hurt.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Scott Chronister of Abilene was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Spark passenger car headed the wrong way. He was headed east in the westbound lanes.

The car collided head-on with an on-coming 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Following the collision both vehicles rolled.

Chronister was killed in the crash. Two people in the truck suffered suspected serious injuries. They are identified as:

64-year-old Larry Pawlowski from St. Louis Missouri

56-year-old Yanghee Choi-Pawlowski from St. Louis Missouri

The agency says everyone was buckled up.

The crash happened at 2:21 Friday morning on Intestate 70 in Dickinson County five miles east of Abilene.