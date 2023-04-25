Abilene Man Killed in Crash

A man from Abilene was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a semi early Tuesday morning in rural Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eric Skilling of Abilene was driving a 2005 Ford F 150 pickup truck headed north on K 15 Highway. For an unknown reason he crossed the center line at a slight bend in the road and crashed head-on into an oncoming 2016 Peterbilt semi.

Skilling was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi did not suffer any apparent injuries.

The crash happened at 5:50 Tuesday morning on K 15 Highway just south of 700 Avenue in Dickinson County.