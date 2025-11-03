Abilene Man Injured in I-70 Crash

A man from Abilene was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a fiery two car crash on I-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Lucas Burleson was rushed to the hospital with a possible leg injury following an accident Sunday evening.

Deputies say Burleson was cited for unsafe speed and following too closely after his 2014 Hyundai collided with the backend of a 2009 Ford Escape driven by Theresa Bishop, 56 of Salina.

Burleson’s vehicle went off the shoulder and caught fire around 6pm Sunday just east of Salina on Interstate-70 near mile marker #259.

Bishop was not inured.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office