Abilene Man Accused of Special Olympics Theft

Metro Source News March 25, 2022

An Abilene man is in custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sports equipment from a Kansas Special Olympics team.

Police say 40-year-old William Farley was busted this week on charges related to the missing items and also on existing warrants. He is accused of stealing stealing the items from Wichita Independents Special Olympics almost two weeks ago.

Farley and an as-yet-unidentified second suspect allegedly broke into a storage facility in Wichita sometime between March 12th and the 14th.

Police say Farley is being held in Dickinson County. The second suspect remains at large.

