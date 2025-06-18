Abilene Leader to Fill Senate Seat

An Abilene area state representative will be moving across the hall to the senate in Topeka.

Saline and Dickinson County Republicans convened earlier this week to elect a person to fill the District 24 Senate Seat, which became vacant when JR Claeys resigned on June 2nd to begin a job with the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington DC.

Retired Saline County Treasurer Jim Dubois, and 70th House District Rep. Scott Hill from Dickinson County were both vying for the senate seat, which encompasses portions of both Saline and Dickinson Counties. Republican district committeemen and women elected Hill to the seat by a vote of 67 – 59.

Hill will fill the seat until November, 2026, when there will be a special election to fill it until the end of the current term, which expires in November, 2028. In 2028, voters will elect a Senator for a 4-year term.

Once the Governor certifies that Hill will take over the seat, Dickinson County Republicans will meet to elect someone to fill the house seat Hill is vacating.