Abilene Launches “Little Town of Mansions” Website

USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town is now offering a new way for visitors to explore its rich heritage of historic homes.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, in collaboration with the Heritage Homes Association, they have launched the “Little Town of Mansions” website to celebrate the community’s historic homes.

The website features over 150 homes, with photos, historical anecdotes, and other valuable information about each property.

“Our goal is to continue to add information to this site not only for history and architecture enthusiasts but also visitors who have questions about each property’s past,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Abilene has so much to offer visitors; this is another piece in our marketing strategy to attract visitors and extend their stays,” she said.

The Community Foundation of Dickinson County provided grant funding for this project.

www.LittleTownofMansions.com.