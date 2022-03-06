Salina, KS

Abilene is Quilt Lovers Destination

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2022

Abilene is the destination for quilt enthusiasts on March 26 and 27 when quilt lovers can take in three quilt shows.

The Sunflower Journey Quilt show will feature quilts made by members of the End Of The Trail Quilters Guild. The hours on March 26 are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on March 27 from noon to 4:00 p.m.  The quilt show will be held in the Abilene Armory, Eisenhower Park, 619 N. Rogers Street.

In addition to viewing dozens of quilts, visitors will be able to visit vendors’ booths, bid on silent auction items, register for door prizes, as well as purchase tickets for the 2022 opportunity quilt. The food court will offer homemade soups, sandwiches, and pies.

Jan Hottman, quilt show committee chairman, states, “We invite everyone to come see our beautiful displays. No one will be disappointed. Our guild members are very talented.  We urge you to come and see the creativity and artistry.”

Admission is $5.00 and free for children ages ten and under.  Anyone with questions may visit End of the Trail Quilters Guild on Facebook.

The Ida Stover-Eisenhower Memorial Quilt Show will be held March 16 through 27 at the Dickinson County Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell.  This show will feature quilts from vintage to new. The hours March 16 through 18 and March 23 through 26 are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On March 27, the hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.  Admission includes a ticket to ride on the 1901 C.W. Parker Carousel.  Entry fees are $6.00 for ages 15-61, $5.00 for seniors age 62+, $2.00 for ages 2-14, and $3.00 for members.

The public is invited to vote on their favorite quilt.  The winner will receive a gift certificate for two prime rib dinners at the Hitching Post Restaurant in Abilene.

The Young Artists Quilt Show will feature quilts made by youth in Dickinson County. Visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the skill and workmanship made by presenters under the age of 18.

These quilts will be on display March 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and March 27 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Arts Council of Dickinson County, 401 N. Cedar, Abilene. Admission is $2.00.

Make Abilene your destination on March 26 and 27 and view hundreds of quilts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

