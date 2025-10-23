Abilene Hosting National Morning Show

A national morning program will broadcast live from downtown Abilene on Friday beginning at 6:00 a.m. The segment will highlight why Abilene is recognized as one of America’s Best Small Towns to Visit, featuring local businesses, community organizations, and Made-in-Abilene products.

The on-air team, including a familiar former Abilene resident, plans to walk through downtown and visit with businesses and community members. Filming starts early to accommodate the live airtime on the East Coast.

Residents are encouraged to line the sidewalks, wear Abilene gear, bring signs, and help create a welcoming, energetic atmosphere for viewers across the country. While the exact stops are determined by the producers, the planned route begins at Little Ike Park, continues east along NW 3rd Street to Buckeye Avenue, and circles back to conclude at Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro.

Participants will include the Abilene High School Marching Band, Great Plains Manufacturing, Russell Stover Chocolates, National Greyhound Association, and a variety of other Abilene and downtown businesses. Businesses are encouraged to have their lights on, and Dickinson County Emergency Management will provide additional lighting to illuminate the area.

“This is an invaluable promotional opportunity for Abilene to showcase our community and businesses to a nationwide audience,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The incredible spirit of our businesses and residents—from opening early to showing up with enthusiasm—is exactly what makes Abilene special.”

The program will film rain or shine. Visitors are encouraged to bring umbrellas if needed, and a limited number will be available on-site. To capture the best footage of downtown buildings, parking will be restricted on the north side of NW 3rd Street and on both sides of North Buckeye Avenue between 3rd and 4th from 5–7 a.m. The Little Ike Park parking lot will also be closed to accommodate equipment from local manufacturers and businesses.

All are welcome to join the celebration and help Abilene shine on national television.