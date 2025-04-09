Abilene Honored as Historic Small Town

It’s official. Abilene is one of the top two best historic small towns in the country. The Dickinson County community came in second in USA Today’s 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Historic Small Town. The national publication invited readers to vote for their favorite historic small towns, and Abilene claimed the #2 spot—earning its place among the very best destinations for history lovers once again.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, this marks the seventh consecutive year Abilene has earned a Top 10 ranking.

The top 10 winners for Best Historic Small Town 2025 are:

Granbury, Texas Abilene, Kansas Worthington, Ohio Ludington, Michigan Ruston, Louisiana Newport, Kentucky Mackinac Island, Michigan Castine, Maine Eureka Springs, Arkansas Astoria, Oregon

“USA TODAY continues to recognize what we already know—Abilene is a special place,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “From presidential history to the Wild West, we’re proud to share Abilene’s story and invite the world to experience our one-of-a-kind attractions.”

Located in the heart of America, Abilene offers visitors a chance to walk in the footsteps of legends. As the proud hometown of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the destination at the end of the Chisholm Trail, Abilene invites you to explore Ike’s life and legacy at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home. Step back in time with a tour of the Historic Seelye Mansion, hop aboard the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, experience the spirit of the Wild West at Old Abilene Town, and take a spin on the oldest known operational C.W. Parker Carousel at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

Other must-see stops include the Greyhound Hall of Fame Museum, Great Plains Theatre, and popular photo-worthy locations like the World’s Largest Belt Buckle, the World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button, and a growing collection of vibrant public art displays.

This latest recognition adds to Abilene’s growing list of 2025 accolades, which also includes being named a Top 10 True Western Town, the Best Town for Historic Entertainment, and the Best Old West Town to Live by True West Magazine.

Photo via Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau