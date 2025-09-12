Abilene Holds Off Chapman for 16-12 Victory

pictured is Abilene #6 Taygen Funston and #20 Lane Hoekman

CHAPMAN: The Abilene Cowboys held on for a 16-12 win Friday night. Abilene led 13-0 at halftime but Chapman pulled to within 4 with 3:41 left in the game on a recovered punt block by Ian Sayers. After an Abilene three and out, the Irish got the ball back with a chance to win with 3:16 left in the game. Chapman was unable to convert a 4th and 7 play at the Cowboy 28 yard line when their pass attempt was picked off by Taygen Funston.

Entering the game, Abilene had won three straight in the series, including last season’s 42-8 victory. It appeared the Cowboys might pull away late in the 1st half as they scored on back-to-back possessions with under 5 minutes to go in the half. Senior, Kayden Thrower set up the first Abilene touchdown with a fumble recovery at the Chapman 28 yard line. The Cowboys would score 3 plays later on an 11 yard run by Taygen Funston with 4:44 to play in the half, to give Abilene a 6-0 lead. After a three and out and a Chapman punt from deep in their own territory, Abilene was able to start their next drive at the Irish 36 yard line. The Cowboys would punch it in 7 plays later on a Lane Hoekman 1 yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the half. The score increased Abilene’s lead to 13-0 after the P.A.T. Lane, a Senior, finished unofficially with 24 carries for 88 yards and a score. He was the City Plumbing & HVAC P.O.G. for Abilene.

Chapman scored on the opening drive of the second half to get back in the game. Junior, Audiel Becker set up the score with a 51 yard run to the Abilene 5 yard line. Senior, Brecken Francis scored on the next play to make the score 13-6 with 10:18 to play in the 3rd quarter. Becker had a big night with unofficially 17 carries for 115 yards. He was the City Plumbing & HVAC P.O.G. for Chapman.

Abilene finished with 231 yards of total offense. They ran for 163 yards and passed for 68. Chapman finished with 216 yards with all of it courtesy of the ground game. The two teams combined for 23 penalties and 5 turnovers.

The Cowboys, now 1-1, will hit the road next week and travel to Concordia. The Panthers evened their record at 1-1 with a 27-26 win over Beloit. Chapman 0-2 will host Riley County next Friday.