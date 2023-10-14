Abilene Grounds Orioles 42-0 for First Shutout of the Season

Pictured is Zach Miller, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

AUGUSTA – The Abilene Cowboy football team posted their first shutout victory of the season Friday night in a 42-0 victory over Augusta. It was Abilene’s second straight win over the Orioles. Augusta fell to 2-5 with the loss. The Cowboys maintained the #1 seed in the 4A West Standings and will lock up the top seed, with a victory over Wamego on Friday.

In Friday’s game, Abilene got off to a fast start on a 58 yard touchdown run by Senior, Zach Miller on the first play from scrimmage. The Cowboys then scored on a 60 yard touchdown reception by Sophomore, Taygen Funston to extend the lead to 14-0 with 3:17 to play in the opening quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Abilene put together a 10 play drive for their third score. They coverted on two 4th down plays on the drive and it was capped by a Miller 2 yard run with 7:38 to play in the half to push the lead to 21-0. Miller finished with 12 carries for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was his first 100+ yard game since week 1. He now has 6 rushing touchdowns on the season which is the total Abilene had as team all of last year. Miller was the Nex-Tech Wireless Offensive Player of the Game. After the Miller score, the Cowboys final score of the half came on a Weston Rock 5 yard catch with 5:27 to play in the 2nd quarter.

It was more of the same in the 3rd quarter, Abilene scored on their first possession of the second half on a 4 yard touchdown reception by Senior, Brax Fisher. He has a team-leading 9 touchdown receptions this season. He scored with 7:51 to play in the the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys final score came on a 5 yard run by Junior, Thomas Keener with 1:14 to play in the 3rd quarter. It was the first score of the season for Keener.

Unofficially, Abilene finished with 469 yards of total offense. Senior, Quarterback Stocton Timbrook 15-26 with 313 yards and 3 touchdowns. He now has 24 touchdowns and 1 interception on the season. The defensive player of the game was Junior, Landon Taplin. He leads Abilene in tackles this season.

The Cowboys will host Wamego Friday on Senior Night. The Red Raiders are 5-2 on the season. They lost at Clay Center 19-7 on 9/1 and 12-7 at Shawnee Heights on 10/6.