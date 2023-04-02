Abilene Finalist for Tourism Award

Abilene is again a finalist for a travel and tourism reward.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Dickinson County community is a finalist in TravelAwaits’ Best Of Travel Awards in the Favorite U.S. Small Town and Favorite Roadside Attraction category for its new World’s Largest Belt Buckle.

According to its website, TravelAwaits focuses on travelers aged 50+ and spotlights quaint small towns, unique experiences in big cities, delicious restaurants and fabulous stays. What sets TravelAwaits apart is making destinations accessible to all readers through their writers’ first-hand knowledge and authentic experiences.

In 2022, Abilene ranked #1 in both their Favorite and Friendliest U.S. Small Town categories.

“What makes this contest special is that readers from around the world nominate their best and favorite communities, businesses and attractions, so travelers have a voice in what they think is the best,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “It’s an honor to be a finalist, but we would love to win again.”

This latest nomination is another feather in Abilene’s cap, joining the ranks of other recent mentions, including runner-up in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town Contest, Top 10 True Western Town of the Year by True West Magazine and Destination of the Year by the Midwest Travel Network.

On June 22, 1945, Dwight D. Eisenhower said: “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.”

“Today, I am incredibly proud of the good things happening in our community and welcome visitors to return and see what makes Abilene so special,” Roller Weeks said.

To learn more and vote, visit: https://www.travelawaits.com/best-of-travel-awards/