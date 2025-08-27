Abilene Downtown Boutique Crawl Set for Thursday

The shops of downtown Abilene are ready to welcome guests for the 6th Annual Downtown Boutique Crawl on Thursday from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, this late-summer tradition has become one of the community’s most anticipated girls’ nights out, bringing together shopping, fun, and local pride.

With 11 participating businesses, shoppers will discover unique finds, exclusive specials, and a festive atmosphere throughout the evening. The first 50 attendees will receive grab bags filled with surprises donated by local businesses. For every $10 spent, guests will earn a ticket for entry into the grand prize drawing—the more you shop, the more chances you have to win.

Participants are encouraged to begin the evening at Rackets Tap House (310 N. Spruce Street, enter through Little Ike Park), where check-in will take place. Select boutiques will also be serving beverages or snacks inside their stores.

“The Downtown Boutique Crawl is one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Jamie Stroda, owner of Aksent Boutique. “It’s such a fun way to welcome friends into our shop, share new styles, and celebrate the amazing local businesses that make downtown Abilene special. We can’t wait to see everyone on August 28 at our 6th Annual Boutique Crawl.”

Why Shopping Local Matters

Events like the Boutique Crawl highlight the impact of supporting small businesses. Every dollar spent downtown stays in the community, creating jobs, supporting families, and keeping Abilene’s historic district valued. Local boutiques offer more than merchandise—they provide personalized service, one-of-a-kind finds, and an investment in Abilene’s future. By rallying around these shops, residents and visitors alike support the businesses who support them and their community.

With a forecast of 75 degrees, the event promises the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening in historic downtown Abilene.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 5:30–9:00 p.m.

Location: Downtown Abilene

Check-in: Rackets Tap House, 310 N. Spruce Street (enter through Little Ike Park)

Specials: Grab bags for the first 50 attendees; grand prize entry for every $10 spent

Shoppers will also receive a bingo card and map. Those who visit all the stores can turn their card in at The Hair Emporium for a chance to win one of two big giveaways.

“Events like the Annual Abilene Downtown Boutique Crawl are one of the many reasons why Abilene is frequently named one of the best small towns to visit,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau.