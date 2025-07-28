Abilene Cowgirl Succeeds With Partially Blind Horse

A special horse will be the mount for an Abilene cowgirl this weekend.

Jackie the horse might be blind, but that doesn’t make her useless.

This week, at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, Kansas, Lindsey Hughes will breakaway rope on her 21-year-old mare, a sorrel with two white back socks.

Hughes acquired Jackie three years ago when she retired her other horse, Topper, after injury. Jackie had sustained an injury at age two, which rendered her blind.

The mare has adjusted to her disability. She has no sight on the right side, which works in the breakaway roping because the calf is on her left side.

“When you walk into the stall, I let her know I’m there,” Hughes said. “Other than that, she doesn’t spook. She’s adjusted to it. She’s pretty cool.”

A native of Augusta, Kansas, Hughes lived in Oklahoma for several years before she met Ty Bryant, a Hope resident and a team roper, at a rodeo in Nebraska. She moved to Abilene two years ago, and the couple is engaged to be married next April.

Hughes has competed in rodeo since she was in high school, first in the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) and now in the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA). In 2023, when her horse Topper was hurt and retired, she didn’t think she would compete again.

But that’s when she was persuaded by a friend to consider Jackie, and she bought the horse.

When Jackie came home with Hughes and was introduced to Topper, the two became friends.

“Topper didn’t like many horses,” she said, “but they were best buds and ran together. She just loved him.”

When Topper died in September of last year, Jackie was there for Topper and Hughes as well.

As Hughes stayed with Topper in the barn as he passed, Jackie “stood beside me. I think she grieved like we did.”

Jackie has plenty of personality, Hughes said. “We call her a fire breathing dragon. You would never know she’s 21. She doesn’t act like it at all. She’s pretty feisty and pretty sassy most of the time. We like to say it’s her world, we’re just living in it.”

Hughes does not compete full time; she is an apparel sales representative and travels across the state.

She’s had a “standout” career, she said, having won IPRA world and average titles. “I’ve had major accomplishments and I’ve gotten to do and see things through rodeo.”

She appreciates the growth of breakaway roping.

“It’s amazing to see the talent and the growth and be part of it,” she said, “and I’m thankful for the Kansas rodeos who have breakaway.”

Jackie is close to retirement age, but she’s an inspiration to Hughes.

“She is my everyday reminder that we can be older and have imperfections and still be very competitive.

“You can have a little bit of age on you, and have visible imperfections, and still be a badass.”

Hughes will compete in Abilene on Friday, August 1.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo is July 29-August 1, with performances at 7:30 pm each night. Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets, ages 4-10, are $8.

Tickets are available online at WildBillHickokRodeo.com, at West’s Country Mart, Lumber House, Pioneer Farm and Supply, and at the gate.