Abilene Cowboys Send 2 to the Finals at 4A Boy’s State Wrestling Tournament

KSAL Staff February 25, 2022

pictured is Abilene Sophomore, Tucker Cell picture courtesy of Lyndsey Buechman Abilene Cowboys 120 #4 Christopher McClanahan, Junior 25-6 (Abilene Regional Champion) First Round – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 26-6 WBF 1:46 over Robert Crooks, Sr. (Ottawa) 14-12

Quarterfinals – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 27-6 WBF 3:46 Cason Wyrick, Fr. (Labette County) 34-6

Semifinals – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 WBF 4:09 over #3 Colton Miller, Sr. (Andale) 33-14

State Championship – vs #1 Marcus Terry, Jr. (Augusta) 24-0 126 #5 Cooper Wuthnow, Senior 30-11(4th Abilene Regional) First Round – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 31-11 won Dec. 7-2 over #6 Brody Gomez, Fr. (Ft. Scott) 26-4

Quarterfinals – Kaven Bartlett, Jr. (Louisburg) 28-8 won Dec. 4-2 OT over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 31-12

Wrestlebacks Consolation – vs AJ Schaffer, So. (Garnett, Anderson Co.) 34-11 132 #1 Tucker Cell, Sophomore 35-1 (State Champ 113 ’21, Abilene Regional Champion) First Round – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 36-1 WBF 4:16 over TJ Taylor, Sr. (Iola) 28-7

Quarterfinals – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 37-1 WBF :37 over Nakos Benton, Sr. (Baldwin) 29-9

Semifinals – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 38-1 WBF 2:17 over #2 Trey Dillow, Jr. (Chanute) 40-6

State Championship – vs #5 Noah Bailey, So. (Tonganoxie) 33-9 145 #6 Braden Wilson, Junior 30-7 (6th State ’21, 2nd Abilene Regional) First Round – Braden Willson (Abilene) 31-7 won by Dec. 8-3 over Lennox Vann, Fr. (Ft. Scott) 21-15

2nd Round – #4 Parker Guge, So. (Ottawa) 30-2 won MD 13-2 over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 31-8

Wrestlebacks Consolation – vs Collin Pearson, Sr. (McPherson) 32-12 Chapman Irish 106 Julius Raygoza, Freshman 13-15 (4th Abilene Regional) First Round – #4 Kaiden Powell, Fr. (Paola) 35-3 WBF 1:02 over Julius Raygoza (Chapman) 13-16

Consolation – Korbyn Newberry, Fr. (Columbus) 21-14 WBF 2:47 over Julius Raygoza Chapman 13-17 152 Justin Wisner-McClane, Junior 23-6 (4th Abilene Regional) First Round – #2 Keegan Beavers, Sr. (Rose Hill) 41-1 won MD 13-1 over Justin Wisner-McClane (Chapman) 23-7

Consolation – Justing Wisner-McClane (Chapman) 242-7 Won Dec. 5-1 over Trenton Smith, Sr. (Columbus) 29-12

Wrestlebacks consolation – vs Adam Mendoza, Jr. (Hugoton) 41-9 220 Brayden Lexow, Junior 21-4 (2nd Abilene Regional) First Round – Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 22-4 won Dec. 17-8 over Aaron Clevenger, Sr. (Ottawa) 35-12

Quarterfinals – #6 Mitchell House, Sr. (Labette Co.) 28-7 won Dec. 4-2 over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 22-5

Wrestlebacks consolation – vs Collin Scott, Jr. (El Dorado) 30-12

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.