Abilene Continues Mastery of Smoky Valley

Trent SanchezDecember 6, 2019

The Abilene High School basketball teams continued their dominance over Smoky Valley Friday night in Abilene.  The Cowgirls won 41-40 for their 14th straight victory in the series while the Cowboys pulled away 62-44 for their 16th straight win over the Vikings.

In the first game of the night, it marked the debut of  Abilene Head Coach Mike Liby,  he recorded his first victory of his high school coaching career.  Liby had spent the previous 18 years at Abilene Middle School coaching.  He flip-flopped with Molly Burton.  She had coached the Cowgirls the last two years and moved down to the 8th grade this season.

Abilene returned three starters from last season including Senior Point Guard Beth Holmes.  She came up big with a three-point play with just 34 seconds left in the game to give Abilene the victory. The two teams had entered the fourth quarter tied at 30 when  Smokey Valley’s McKinley Johnson scored her first points of the night on a three-pointer with just 53 seconds left in the game to give the Lady Vikings a 40-38 lead.  Holmes would then win it for the Cowgirls.  She finished the game with a game-high 15 points.  Abilene also got a big night from Sophomore Jenna Hayes, who finished with a career-high 13 points.  Smoky Valley was led by Junior Ellie Brumbaugh, who totaled 12 points but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

In the second game the Cowboy’s depth proved to be too much as they wore down the Vikings. Abilene used a 17-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters that propelled them to an 18 point win.

Abilene trailed 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, do mostly in part to the hot shooting of Smoky Valley Senior Cade Schneider.  He hit three 3’s in the first quarter and would hit six on the night for a game high 18 points.  The Cowboys defense would improve throughout the evening as they led 31-25 at halftime and 48-38 after three quarters.

The Cowboys got a big night from Senior Travis Beetch.  Beetch a three-year starter finished with a 14 points.  Abilene also got double figures from Sophomore Kaleb Becker, who finished the night with 12 points.

Abilene will travel to Rock Creek on Tuesday.  The Cowgirls and Cowboys swept Rock Creek last season.  Smoky Valley will host South East of Saline on Tuesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

