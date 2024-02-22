Abilene/Chapman State Wrestling Updates

Abilene Cowboys 1998, 1999, 2003 & 2017 State Champs

113 – Gage Taylor 21-10, Junior, 4B 2nd – 2023 SQ

Match 11 – Gage Taylor (WBF :42) Jax Cornejo, Towanda-Circle 24-11, Freshman Regional, 4B 2nd

126 – #6 Murphy Randolph 32-0, Freshman, 4B 1st

Match 29 – Clayton Considine, Halstead 31-11, Junior, 4A 4th

138 – Dayven Cuba 26-11, Freshman, 4B 4th

Match 48 – #2 Kohen Wright, Independence 37-3, Senior, 4C 1st

144 – Parker Farr 33-9, Junior, 4B 3rd

Match 51 – Parker McClellan, Cheney 35-9, Junior, 4A 2nd

150 – #3 Joesph Welsh 34-2, Junior, 4B 1st – 2023 SQ

Match 61 – A.J. Schaffer, GAC 34-7, Senior, 4C 4th

157 – #2 Tucker Cell 32-1, Senior, 4B 1st

2023 3rd at 144, 2022 1st at 132 & 2021 1st at 113

Match 72 – Bryson Fulk, Independence 25-19, Sophomore, 4C 4th

165 – Landon Taplin 25-6, Junior, 4B 3rd – 2023 SQ

Match 75 – #5 Brody Gomez, Ft. Scott 36-8, Junior, 4C 2nd

285 – Jacob Hanback 17-14, Senior, 4B 1st

Match 108 – Derrick Lowe, Wellsville

Abilene Cowgirl Wrestling

100 – #1 Charlie Elliott 31-2, Freshman, B-1st

Match 1 – #16 Joee Perkins, Rock Creek 25-9, Sophomore, C-4th

115 – #11 Josie Keener 25-11, Freshman, B-3rd

Match 30 – #6 Jerri Scott, Ft. Scott 31-6, Freshman, A-2nd

135 – #13 Kaylee Weibert 27-12, Sophomore, B-4th – 2023 SQ

Match 60 – #4 Maleah Vine, Ellis 20-6, Junior, D-1st

190 – #10 Miranda Radenberg 31-8, Junior, B-3rd

Match 103 – #7 Brooke Smith, Oakley 19-3, Freshman, D-2nd

Chapman Lady Irish Wrestling

110 – #1 Alyssa Calovich 30-0, Sophomore, B-1st – 2023 110 State Champ

17 – #16 Cora DeGood, Colby 32-6, Freshman, D-4th

140 – #4 Taya Rowley 22-4, Junior, B-1st – 2023 SQ

68 – Jay Doty Atwood Rawlins County 25-6, Sophomore, D-4th

170 – #16 Faith Enger 12-4, Freshman, B-4th

89 – #1 Atavia Cain Oakley, 33-0, Junior, D-1st