Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 32 °

Abilene Businesses Prepare For Pink Friday

Todd PittengerOctober 19, 2022

Shop Small First is the message for shoppers during the upcoming holiday season.

 

“Last year Jamie Stroda of Aksent Boutique approached the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau about a new holiday created by a national organization, the Boutique Hub,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. “It sounded fun and a good chance for positive publicity, so we ran with it.”

 

According to the CVB, this year Pink Friday will be Friday, November 18 and Abilene businesses are encouraged to participate with spot specials, pink displays, special treats or other efforts to promote shopping.

 

“Shopping Abilene not only helps local business owners but also allows customers to walk away with their purchases. As many plan ahead for the holidays, shopping in Abilene means you aren’t waiting for a delivery truck or shipping container to bring your gifts,” Roller Weeks said. “The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth through tourism, and we hope many will see Abilene as a destination for their holiday shopping.

 

A list of participating businesses will be shared at www.AbileneKansas.org/PinkFriday. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to email their special activities to [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bethany to Honor Alums

Bethany College will be honoring eight  alums during homecoming festivities this weekend. Accord...

October 19, 2022 Comments

Abilene Businesses Prepare For Pink...

Kansas News

October 19, 2022

Family Halloween Event Saturday

Top News

October 19, 2022

Salina Community Corrections Gets F...

Kansas News

October 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bethany to Honor Alums
October 19, 2022Comments
Abilene Businesses Prepar...
October 19, 2022Comments
Salina Community Correcti...
October 19, 2022Comments
Former Salina Officer is ...
October 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra