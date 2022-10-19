Abilene Businesses Prepare For Pink Friday

Shop Small First is the message for shoppers during the upcoming holiday season.

“Last year Jamie Stroda of Aksent Boutique approached the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau about a new holiday created by a national organization, the Boutique Hub,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. “It sounded fun and a good chance for positive publicity, so we ran with it.”

According to the CVB, this year Pink Friday will be Friday, November 18 and Abilene businesses are encouraged to participate with spot specials, pink displays, special treats or other efforts to promote shopping.

“Shopping Abilene not only helps local business owners but also allows customers to walk away with their purchases. As many plan ahead for the holidays, shopping in Abilene means you aren’t waiting for a delivery truck or shipping container to bring your gifts,” Roller Weeks said. “The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth through tourism, and we hope many will see Abilene as a destination for their holiday shopping.

A list of participating businesses will be shared at www.AbileneKansas.org/PinkFriday. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to email their special activities to [email protected].