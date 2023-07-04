Abilene Boasts “Best Roadside Attraction:”

As if being the World’s Largest wasn’t enough, Abilene’s World’s Largest Belt Buckle was recently named ‘Best Roadside Attraction’ in the 2023 TravelAwaits’ Best of Travel Awards.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, his recent announcement joins Abilene’s impressive list of 2023 awards, including Best Social Media Campaign by Midwest Travel Network, Best Small Town to Visit in the U.S. by TravelAwaits, Best Historic Small Town by USA TODAY and Top 10 True Western Town of the Year by True West Magazine.

“We’re beyond excited for the World’s Largest Belt Buckle to receive its first award. Wherever I go, people ask about the buckle,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “This project has ignited an immeasurable amount of excitement, publicity and visitation that we hope will continue for years to come.”

At 19 feet 10 ½ inches wide and 13 feet 11 ¼ inches tall (not including the frame), Abilene is home to the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. Unveiled December 21, 2022, the buckle is located at 400 N Pine St in Eisenhower Park.

_ _ _

To learn more about the Best of Travel Awards, visit: https://www.travelawaits.com/2892916/best-roadside-attractions-in-the-us/