Abilene: Best Place to Retire in Kansas

A new study ranks Abilene as the best place to retire in Kansas.

The study from SmartAsset ranked the 10 best places to retire in Kansas. The study considers taxes – both income and sales, the number of doctors’ offices and opportunity for recreation and social life.

According to SmartAsset, the looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales. they calculated effective rates based on a typical retiree, earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, social security or part-time employment), and spending their disposable income on taxable goods.

They determined the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each area. They found the number of seniors in each area as a percentage of the total population.

In their final analysis, they ranked each county and city on these three factors, and calculated an average ranking for each area, weighting the three factors equally. The areas with the lowest average ranking are the best places to retire.