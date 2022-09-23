Abilene Beats Chapman for First Time Since 2017 with 28-6 Victory

pictured is Stocton Timbrook

Abilene â€“ It was Homecoming Night in Abilene, Friday night, as Dickinson County rivals collided.Â Evelynn Ediger, was named this yearâ€™s Homecoming Queen.Â In the game, the Cowboys scored 28 unanswered points on their way to a 28-6 victory and defeated their rival for the first time since 2017.

Abilene opened the contest with the football and drove it inside the Chapman 10 yard line but were hurt by back to back penalties.Â The Cowboys would go on to miss on a 27 yard field goal attempt by Junior, Stocton Timbrook.

Chapman then would put together a 15 play, 80 yard drive that took 9:37 off the clock.Â The Irish scored on 4th and Goal at the Abilene 2 yard line on a run by Junior, Ian Suther, that Â gave Chapman a 6-0 lead with 10:27 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys proceeded to fumble on their next possession which gave the Irish the ball at the 43 yard line.Â Abilene forced a three and out and then quickly struck offensively.Â The Cowboys took possession at their own 15 yard line and three plays later, Freshman Heath Hoekman scored on a 62 yard reception from Timbrook.Â Timbrook added the extra-point to give Abilene the lead for good at 7-6 with 6:17 to play in the half and that would be the score at halftime.

The Cowboy offense would score on 3 of their 4 series in the second half on touchdown receptions of 15 and 37 yards by Weston Rock.Â The Sophomoreâ€™s second touchdown catch was a spectacular grab in which he juggled the ball while tightly defended.Â Rock along with Timbrook were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game.Â The Cowboy defense was also selected as a unit.Â The group gave up 43.6 ppg last season but held the Irish to just 1 touchdown.Â Abilene has given up just three total touchdowns in their three wins over Marysville, Concordia and Chapman.Â The Irishâ€™s Player of the Game was Junior, Aiden Whitley.Â He finished with 27 carries for 109 yards.

The Cowboys got in the endzone one final time courtesy of an 11 yard run from Junior, Zach Miller with 5:05 to play in the game.Â Abilene (3-1) will host Rose Hill next Friday while Chapman (1-3) will host Wichita Collegiate.