Abilene Awarded Funding For Rural Business Accelerator Program

For Driving Dickinson County President and CEO Natalie Muruato, the program represents an opportunity to strengthen support for businesses during the many challenges that can arise between startup and expansion.

Muruato brings experience in rural economic development, small-business assistance, entrepreneurship, business retention and expansion, strategic planning and grant-funded programming. Her experience as a former rural business owner also provides first-hand understanding of challenges facing small businesses, including limited time and cash flow, workforce shortages, changing technology and succession concerns.

The Rural Business Accelerator is designed to serve eligible businesses across North Central Kansas, with a concentration in Dickinson and Clay counties. The program is expected to assist approximately 45 small and emerging businesses. It also projects the potential to support the retention or creation of 58 to 83 jobs over time. Those figures are projections, and actual outcomes will be measured through business intake, follow-up surveys, consultant documentation and program reporting.

The USDA award is part of a $125,400 total project investment, with additional local support helping extend the program’s impact. The Community Foundation of Dickinson County has committed $10,000 toward eligible business implementation needs, while Driving Dickinson County is also providing cash and in-kind support.

That collaboration reflects a larger approach Driving Dickinson County is using to support economic development: bringing together public, private and nonprofit partners around the needs of local businesses.

The Accelerator will also complement a growing network of business and entrepreneurship resources available through Driving Dickinson County, including its Business Education Series, Network Kansas e-Community resources and other business assistance efforts.

It also follows the recent launch of the Young Roots Market – Dickinson County initiative, which is designed to introduce young people to entrepreneurship and help them learn what it takes to turn an idea into a business.

Together, the initiatives represent different points along the same economic-development continuum: cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs while providing today’s businesses with the resources and expertise they need to remain strong, adapt and grow.

For Driving Dickinson County, that directly supports its mission to drive business growth and connect communities through leadership, resources and advocacy.

Strong rural economies are built not only by recruiting new businesses, but by helping existing businesses remain viable, retain jobs, navigate change and create opportunities for the people and communities they serve. The Rural Business Accelerator adds another layer to that work — combining local relationships with specialized expertise and resources that individual businesses may not otherwise be able to access.

Driving Dickinson County is proud to help build a more roadmarkable future by connecting businesses with the resources, relationships and support they need to grow.

Details about eligibility, participation and how businesses can access the Rural Business Accelerator Program will be announced ahead of the program’s Oct. 1 launch.