Abilene a Top Two Historic Town

Abilene is one of the top two historic small towns in the country.

In his Homecoming Speech, Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.” And, thanks to a recent announcement from USA TODAY, Abilene is giving Ike another reason to be proud of his hometown.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, for the second year in a row Abilene was named runner-up in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Contest in the Best Historic Small Town category.

“Abilene continues to receive national recognition whether it’s for winning awards, receiving grants or building really big things; good things are happening in Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

The top 10 winners in the 2023 Best Historic Small Town Contest include:

San Elizario, Texas Abilene, Kansas Wickford, Rhode Island Wallace, Idaho Cody, Wyoming Wickenburg, Arizona Williamsburg, Virginia Yorktown, Virginia Mackinac Island, Michigan Port Gamble, Washington

However, Abilene is no stranger to this contest, having received top 10 honors for the last five years:

2022 – Abilene, KS #2

2021 – Abilene, KS #4

2020 – Abilene, KS #2

2019 – Abilene, KS #8

The community was also the only Kansas finalist in the 2023 contest.

“Thank you to everyone who voted daily; we could not compete without your help,” Roller Weeks said. “These recognitions continue to show Abilene is a great place to visit.”

This announcement adds to the list of good things happening in Abilene. In January, True West Magazine named Abilene one of its Top 10 True Western Towns of the Year.

To learn more about Abilene, visit www.AbileneKansas.org