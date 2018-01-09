ABC Program Supporting Education Kicks Off 17th Year

Sunflower Bank’s annual signature ABC Program has raised over $1,139,000 since 2001 for local schools and students in its Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri communities.

According to the bank, as they have expanded so has the program, raising much needed funds for supplies, equipment, and books. In 2018 Sunflower is proud to introduce the program to its First National 1870 branch locations in New Mexico and Texas. The ABC Program runs January 2 through March 31 and supports approximately 300 schools.

“Our focus has always been on creating possibility in the lives we touch and the communities we serve,” said Mollie Carter, CEO. “By supporting and contributing to our local schools and students, we help provide unique programs and educational opportunities. The ABC Program reflects the essence of our culture and our commitment to those we serve and we are excited to expand its reach this year.”

Based on community participation during the campaign, the bank provides money to benefit local K-12 students and their schools by making ABC Program donations of:

$50 for every Spend & Sign & Save checking and savings account package opened and registered to a participating school. Up to $50 will also be given to the new account owner if they meet specific criteria;

5¢ for each debit card point of sale transaction when ‘credit’ is selected and the card is registered to a participating school;

$10 for every ‘A’ on a student’s report card if their card is one of five cards drawn at every local branch, plus a matching donation for their participating school. The drawing is open to all students in grades K-12, $100 maximum per report card. No purchase necessary.

Visit a local branch or SunflowerBank.com/ABC to learn more about the ABC Program and to register a Sunflower Bank or First National 1870 Debit Card to a specific participating school in support of education.