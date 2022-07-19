Salina, KS

Now: 102 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 109 ° | Lo: 71 °

Abby Donovan to play with Sorenstam in Thursday’s Senior LPGA Pro-Am

KWU Athletics ReleaseJuly 19, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) will play a round of golf with World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam on Thursday as part of the Senior LPGA Championship Pro-Am event at Salina Country Club.

 

Donovan was one of four local women’s golf standouts selected to play with Sorenstam in a group sponsored by Bennington State Bank, title sponsor of the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship.

 

The Bennington State Bank Pro-Am team players are Ellie Cobb from Salina, Abby Donovan from Concordia, Ida Lihufvudh from Sweden, and Zoe Norton from Salina.

 

Donovan recently completed her freshman campaign with the Coyotes, helping KWU win the 2022 KCAC Women’s Golf Championship and advance to the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship. Donovan was named as the 2022 KCAC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year. She finished seventh at the KCAC Championships. The Concordia native finished second at the KSHSAA Class 4A Championships in 2021, and was a four-time state placer for the Panthers, only the third player in Concordia girls golf history to accomplish the feat.

 

“I feel very fortunate and thankful to be a part of this wonderful event. I am excited for the learning experience and making lifelong memories,” Donovan said.

 

Sorenstam is considered one of the top women’s golfers in history. She won two US Opens and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and the LPGA Hall of Fame.

 

Donovan is not the only Kansas Wesleyan student-athlete participating Thursday’s Pro-Am.

 

Kansas Wesleyan has a group of current and former student-athletes playing in the event – Claire Houk, Aidan Richmond (JR/Keller, Texas), Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) and Thalia Ramirez (JR/Leawood, Kan.).

 

The Pro-Am is the lead-up to the first round of the Senior LPGA, which begins Friday morning.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Abby Donovan to play with Sorenstam...

Kansas Wesleyan University's Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) will play a round of golf with Worl...

July 19, 2022 Comments

Tickets for Kansas Wesleyan fall at...

Sports News

July 19, 2022

Package Deal for Better Health Insu...

Kansas News

July 19, 2022

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment Tuesday

Kansas News

July 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Package Deal for Better H...
July 19, 2022Comments
USD 305 Walk-In Enrollmen...
July 19, 2022Comments
Dinosaur Experience Comin...
July 19, 2022Comments
Cruise Control on Ninth L...
July 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra