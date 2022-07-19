Abby Donovan to play with Sorenstam in Thursday’s Senior LPGA Pro-Am

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) will play a round of golf with World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam on Thursday as part of the Senior LPGA Championship Pro-Am event at Salina Country Club.

Donovan was one of four local women’s golf standouts selected to play with Sorenstam in a group sponsored by Bennington State Bank, title sponsor of the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship.

The Bennington State Bank Pro-Am team players are Ellie Cobb from Salina, Abby Donovan from Concordia, Ida Lihufvudh from Sweden, and Zoe Norton from Salina.

Donovan recently completed her freshman campaign with the Coyotes, helping KWU win the 2022 KCAC Women’s Golf Championship and advance to the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship. Donovan was named as the 2022 KCAC Women’s Golf Freshman of the Year. She finished seventh at the KCAC Championships. The Concordia native finished second at the KSHSAA Class 4A Championships in 2021, and was a four-time state placer for the Panthers, only the third player in Concordia girls golf history to accomplish the feat.

“I feel very fortunate and thankful to be a part of this wonderful event. I am excited for the learning experience and making lifelong memories,” Donovan said.

Sorenstam is considered one of the top women’s golfers in history. She won two US Opens and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Donovan is not the only Kansas Wesleyan student-athlete participating Thursday’s Pro-Am.

Kansas Wesleyan has a group of current and former student-athletes playing in the event – Claire Houk, Aidan Richmond (JR/Keller, Texas), Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) and Thalia Ramirez (JR/Leawood, Kan.).

The Pro-Am is the lead-up to the first round of the Senior LPGA, which begins Friday morning.