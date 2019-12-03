Aaron Lewis Coming to Salina

An artist who shot to stardom as the front man of hard rock heroes Staind, and then later topped the country charts, is coming to Salina. Aaron Lewis will perform at the Stiefel Theater on Thursday, February, 27th.

Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as front-man of Staind, or his second act as a No. 1 artist on the Country charts as a solo artist, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.

Now known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and Outlaw Country tunes, Aaron Lewis did not disappoint with his latest album “STATE I’M IN”. The album is the follow-up to “SINNER”, which went No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 200 Albums, and Top Digital Albums Charts.

Lewis makes zero compromises with either himself or the restrictions of a format that seems to have abandoned its rougher tendencies in favor of pop and ‘70s rock inclinations largely lacking in grit. Lewis, who fronted the wildly-successful Rock group Staind, has sold 13 million albums worldwide and four consecutive top three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200, including the single “It’s Been Awhile,” which remains the most-played rock song of the decade. Lewis is currently headlining the “STATE I’M IN TOUR” that spotlights his outlaw Country roots.

Aaron Lewis will perform at the Stiefel Theater on Thursday, February, 27th. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale this Friday. Special VIP packages are also available for purchase.

ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE

Limited to the first 50

One premium reserved ticket in rows 1-8

Exclusive after show meet & greet with Aaron Lewis

Personal photograph with Aaron Lewis

Autographed collectible tour poster

Exclusive Aaron Lewis pick set

Official meet & greet laminate

Limited availability

+ ALBUM: Aaron Lewis’ current CD is “State I’m In” (April 2019). Previously released, “SINNER” (September, 2016).

+ OFFICIAL WEBSITES: http://aaronlewismusic.com, @AaronLewisMusic, https://www.youtube.com/user/AaronLewisTV