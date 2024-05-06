AAC Names Wong Player of the Week for Third Time

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State’s CC Wong has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for a third time, it was announced Monday afternoon.

On the final weekend of the regular season Wong tortured the Memphis pitching staff, going 7-for-9 (.778) with four extra base hits (3 doubles, 1 home run) and five RBI. In the final game of the series, she was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles. Her four hits and two doubles both tied a career high. Following her red-hot weekend, Wong moved back to No. 2 nationally in batting average (.476), No. 3 in on base percentage (.571) and No. 9 in slugging percentage (.888).

Wong was also named the American Player of the Week on March 25 and Feb. 26.

Additionally, freshman Chloe Barber was named to the American Weekly Honor Roll after going 2-0 with 18 strikeouts, allowing just three runs and three hits in 9.0 innings. The highlight came in the series finale vs. Memphis when she tossed her first collegiate no-hitter. She struck out nine Tigers in 5.0 innings.

The Shockers open the AAC Championship on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. vs. UTSA.

Player of the Week

CC Wong, Sr., INF, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Week

Ainsley Lambert, Jr., Florida Atlantic

Honor Roll

Sam Gress, Jr., P, Charlotte

Cori Hoffler, 5th, INF, Charlotte

Kamryn Jackson, Gr., OF, Florida Atlantic

Alex Wilkes, Fr., INF, South Florida

Chloe Barber, Fr., P, Wichita State