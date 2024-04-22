AAC Names Barber Pitcher of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State freshman pitcher Chloe Barber has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Barber was stellar in Sunday’s win over UAB. She tossed a complete game shutout, allowing only three hits and striking out 15. Her 15 strikeouts were one shy of tying the single game school record that she set earlier this season against Illinois State. Barber has three games of 15+ strikeouts this season and is up to 99 total strikeouts in only 62.1 innings. She ranks Top 5 nationally in strikeouts per 7.0 innings.

This is the second American Pitcher of the Week honor for Barber.

Barber and the Shockers open a four-game Texas road trip at Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.