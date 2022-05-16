AAA: Kansas, Georgia Still Boasting Sub-$4 Gasoline

As of yesterday, Kansas was one of just two remaining U.S. states posting sub-four-dollar gas prices.

As reported by Triple-A yesterday, Sunflower State motorists were paying an average of three bucks, 98 point eight cents per gallon, a mere one-tenth of a cent under top-ranked Georgia. California residents continue to pay the most at the pump by a large margin.

Yesterday’s average per-gallon price in the Golden State rose to five bucks, 96 point four cents. The national average also increased, rising to four dollars, 47 cents on Sunday.