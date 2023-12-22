A Year of the Big Buckle

A year ago Friday the world’s largest belt buckle was unveiled.

At 19 feet 10 ½ inches wide and 13 feet 11 ¼ inches tall (not including the frame), the World’s Largest Belt Buckle serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene.

Designed by local artist, Jason Lahr, Fluter’s Creek Metal Works, the buckle features Dwight D. Eisenhower, Wild Bill Hickok, Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Historic Seelye Mansion, C.W. Parker carousel horse, C.L. Brown telephone, a racing Greyhound and Chisholm Trail longhorn inlaid with blue quartz.

The buckle is a project of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau which hopes the new roadside attraction will entice travelers to stop and visit the Best Historic Small Town.

The project was funded by a Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grant and from donations from 100 businesses and individuals.