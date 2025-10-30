A Year of Reptiles, Arachnids, and Aquatics

It’s the little store that could.

In November of 2024 Michael Train of Salina took a chance and opened an independently owned pet store, specializing in reptiles, snakes, spiders, and exotic fish. A gathering Thursday afternoon celebrated a successful year for Train in Vain Exotic Pets.

The pet store is the result of Train’s love of exotic pets, and frustration in unsatisfactory local options.

Train tells KSAL News there is a core group of four dedicated people, who have been there since the beginning, who have contributed to the store’s success.

The store features exotic saltwater and freshwater fish, along with lizards, snakes, rare spiders, and more including pet supplies.

Train says one of the things that sets the store apart is the selection of coral, which they grow themselves. Train in Vain is the first, and only store is Salina to offer coral.

A one year celebration is planned this Saturday at the store, which will include a live radio broadcast.