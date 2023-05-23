A Winning Conversation on KSAL

In the final day of her search for the Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion, Sheri Chase Jones was looking for something hanging in a grate – and she found it in the 7th Street parking lot alleyway just behind Ad Astra Books and Coffee.

A note rolled up in a bottle that was hanging down in the grate confirmed she was the winner.

Chase Jones, who lives in Lansing, Kansas joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to recount her search as Brad Anderson Executive Director of the River Festival sat in studio with a big smile.

He told the audience that part of the fun for him this year was hiding the medallion just a few steps away from KSAL’s backdoor where staff members occasionally congregate for coffee and conversation.

Chase Jones, with a little help from her adult son needed only eight clues to win the prize which includes $1,000 cash $2,000 in Festival gift certificates plus parking perks and much more.

Click here to listen as she recounts the quest.

