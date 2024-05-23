A Tasty Way to Fight Cancer

This Friday you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some of the best Italian food in Salina.

Proceeds from meals served at Martinelli’s Little Italy in Downtown Salina will benefit the Salina Relay For Life organization. Mention “Relay For Life” when you pay and Martinelli’s will donate 20% to the organization. Both dine and carry out orders are eligible.

The Relay For Life benefit is going on all day Friday at Martinelli’s Little Italy, located at 158 S Santa Fe.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.