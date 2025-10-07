A Story of Resilience: Holocaust Survivor at KWU

A Holocaust survivor will speak virtually at Kansas Wesleyan University this week. KWU welcomes Dr. Judy Jacobs, Holocaust survivor, for a special presentation on Thursday, October 9th.

KWU Professor of History Dr. Mike Russell joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at the closing days of World War II and how Jews from Hungary were rounded up.

Dr. Russell added the stark circumstances led to stories of survival and inspiration.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/KW-Dr-Russell-camps-10-7.mp3

KWU welcomes Dr. Judy Jacobs, Holocaust survivor, for a special presentation on Thursday, October 9, 7pm

in Sams Chapel via Zoom.

Dr. Jacobs will share her experiences surviving the Holocaust, from her detention in the Jewish ghetto in Budapest, Hungary, to her incarceration in the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp in Nazi Germany, to her amazing journey to Switzerland and freedom as a lucky passenger aboard the controversial “Kastner Train.” Dr. Jacobs will also spend time answering questions from the audience afterwards.

Jacobs graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education and from UMKC with an MBA in Finance and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration.

KWU says the event at 7pm, October 9th is a Zoom presentation in Sams Chapel. Admission is free. Sponsored by the KWU Department of History, with special thanks to the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education for their additional assistance and to Smoky Hill Museum for their financial support.